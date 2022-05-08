Football: Everton climb out of relegation zone with gritty win at Leicester

Everton's Mason Holgate (left) celebrates scoring their second goal against Leicester City, on May 8, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
13 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-1 win at Leicester City after defenders Vitalii Mykolenko and Mason Holgate scored at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (May 8).

Frank Lampard's side moved up two spots to 16th on 35 points, one point above the drop zone, as Leeds United slipped to 18th after a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Holgate nodded in a rebound to put Everton back in front at the half-hour mark after Leicester striker Patson Daka cancelled out Mykolenko's early opener.

Holgate scored from close range after Richarlison's header was beaten away by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel following a corner.

Earlier, Mykolenko's stunning left-foot volley put the visitors in front after six minutes before Daka levelled the game five minutes later following a defensive mix-up.

Everton fought hard in the second half to keep their lead intact, with keeper Jordan Pickford making three stunning saves as he tipped away Nampalys Mendy's curling effort and denied substitute Harvey Barnes twice.

More On This Topic
Football: Richarlison nets winner as desperate Everton beat Chelsea
Football: Everton’s 68-year top flight run in danger after Burnley loss

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top