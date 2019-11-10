Football: Everton beat Southampton 2-1 for first away win of the season

SOUTHAMPTON, England (REUTERS) - Goals from Tom Davies and Richarlison gave Everton their first away win of the season at Southampton on Saturday (Nov 9), taking some pressure off Toffees manager Marco Silva but putting more of it on his opposite number Ralph Hasenhuettl.

The result moved Everton up to 13th in the table on 14 points while Southampton - who are yet to win at home this season - remain in the drop zone in 19th place on eight points.

"We deserved the three points, we were the best team on the pitch," Silva told BBC.

"The first half was really good but we should kill the game. Southampton reacted and scored, but to show again the character to go back and win the game was good."

The visitors took the lead in the fourth minute when the unmarked Davies headed in a corner kick for his first goal since May 2018 - which also came against the Saints.

Cenk Tosun had a chance to make it 2-0 minutes later when he played a one-two with Theo Walcott, but the Turkish striker headed his effort from a few yards out over the crossbar.

Everton created the most chances in the first half while the home side failed to muster a single shot on goal, leading to boos and jeers from the home supporters at the halftime whistle.

"Again we conceded a very early goal and it kills the mentality of our team," Hasenhuettl said.

"The first half was horrible. No one wanted the ball anymore, you could feel the lack of self confidence."

However, the Saints were quick off the blocks in the second half and the constant pressure paid off when halftime substitute Sofiane Boufal beat his marker on the right and squared the ball for Danny Ings to tap in from close range.

But with 15 minutes to go, Djibril Sidibe sent in a pin-point cross to the far post where Richarlison made it 2-1 with a left-footed first-time finish for his first goal in eight league matches to consign Saints to their eighth league defeat.

"It's not a nice situation," Hasenhuettl added.

"I can guarantee the players try to fight to win games. At the moment we are not good enough.

"It's my job to be strong in that moment. It's why I'm here. I will try to invest everything and try to work hard and get better. I think we can play better."