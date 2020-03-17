Football: Euro 2020 postponed for a year by Uefa because of coronavirus crisis, says Norwegian FA

(THE GUARDIAN) - Euro 2020 has been postponed to 2021 as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Norwegian Football Association announced on Tuesday (March 17).

The tournament was due to have been held from June 12 to July 12 across 12 countries, including England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

The Norwegian FA tweeted: "Uefa has decided that the Euros should be postponed until 2021. It will be played from June 11 to July 11 next year."

The postponement of the European Championship frees a month to try to finish club competitions including the Champions and Europa Leagues but will cause another headache, given the women's European Championship is scheduled for July 7 to Aug 1 in England next year.

The postponement was anticipated and it emerged on Tuesday that Uefa last week cancelled its hotel bookings in Copenhagen, one of the host cities.

The CPH Hotel told Reuters that Uefa had booked 80 of its 102 rooms but cancelled them a little over a week ago.

The Marienlyst Strandhotel told Reuters that Uefa had cancelled rooms booked on behalf of the Denmark team, who are usually based there.

Wembley was due to host seven matches at Euro 2020, including the semi-finals and final.

The inaugural expanded Fifa 2021 Club World Cup in China, due to be played from June 17 to July 4 next year, will now very likely have to move its dates.