Football: Erling Haaland fires Norway to surprise Nations League win over Serbia

Erling Haaland (left) during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Serbia and Norway in Serbia, on June 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

BELGRADE (REUTERS) - Striker Erling Haaland's superb first-half volley gave Norway a surprising 1-0 win away to Serbia as they got their Nations League Group B4 campaign underway on Thursday (June 2), but they needed goalkeeping heroics from Orjan Nyland to secure the win.

The visitors took the lead in the 26th minute as Martin Odegaard sliced open the defence with a beautiful pass to Marcus Pedersen, who crossed for Haaland to deftly volley home from close range with the only shot on target in the first half.

Serbia dominated possession and put the Norwegian defence under tremendous pressure in the second half, but Nyland pulled off a string of fine saves to keep his clean sheet intact and secure the three points for his team.

On Sunday, Serbia will host Slovenia, who lost 2-0 to Sweden in Thursday's other match, while Norway take on their Scandinavian rivals and group leaders in Stockholm.

More On This Topic
Football: Spain and Portugal share spoils in Nations League
Football: Ukraine beat Scotland to keep World Cup dream alive

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top