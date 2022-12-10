Football: Erik ten Hag did not know about Ronaldo's desire to leave Man United until interview

MANCHESTER - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said he discovered that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave the Premier League club only after the forward’s explosive interview with TalkTV, in which the player said he did not respect the Dutch manager.

In the interview with Piers Morgan last month, Ronaldo also said he felt betrayed by the club and added that he had refused to come on as a substitute in a Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur because he felt “provoked” by ten Hag.

Following the interview, United announced that the Portugal international, who rejoined the club in August 2021 after winning eight major trophies with them from 2003-2009, would leave with immediate effect.

The spat has played out around the world and cast a shadow over Portugal’s campaign at the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Doha.

“He wanted to leave, it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn’t want to be in this club then he has to go,” ten Hag told British media on Friday.

“The interview was the first time he said he wanted to leave. I think as a club, you can’t accept that. There will be consequences. To make that step, he knew the consequences. Before he (had) never told me.

“In the summer we had one talk. He came in and said, ‘I will tell you in seven days if I want to stay.’ Then he came back and said, ‘I want to stay’.”

Prior to the interview with TalkTV, the United manager had said on multiple occasions that Ronaldo was a part of his plans for the campaign, with the Dutchman reiterating that he had wanted the forward to stay at United.

“I like to work with world-class players,” he added. “I know they can make a difference and help you to achieve your objectives.

“I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. I did everything to bring him into the team because I value his quality.

“We wanted him to be part of our project and for him to contribute to Manchester United because he is a great player and has such a great history.” REUTERS