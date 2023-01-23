Premier League talking points

Goal drought a worry for Newcastle
Newcastle United stretched their unbeaten English Premier League run to a club record 15 games and kept a sixth successive clean sheet, but the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace exposed their misfiring attack.
Eddie Howe’s side are devilishly difficult to beat, but they have now scored only once in four league games and their top-four ambitions could be damaged by a lack of goals.
The decision to loan out striker Chris Wood was surprising, especially with no forward coming in, and Howe will be pushing for offensive reinforcements before the transfer window shuts.
Joelinton was disappointing at Palace, while Callum Wilson is without a goal since October and looks short of confidence.
Mudryk offers some cheer for Chelsea
There was not much to get excited about in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool but the second-half introduction of new signing Mykhailo Mudryk did lift the tedium.
The Ukrainian winger, who looked destined for Arsenal before choosing Chelsea, showed some dazzling footwork during his brief cameo and looked the most likely player in Chelsea’s ranks to snatch a winner at Anfield.
Manager Graham Potter was impressed by 22-year-old Mudryk’s impact, while Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville raved: “Seeing Mudryk for 10 mins, I wouldn’t like to play against him!”
Where is Everton’s next win coming from?
Everton have had a number of must-win games since the resumption of the Premier League season following the World Cup and lost them all. Next up are Arsenal and Liverpool.
They had home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton when both clubs were bottom of the league, and lost both 2-1. This weekend’s visit to fellow strugglers West Ham United was at the very least a “must-not-lose” fixture, but they were comfortably beaten.
The Toffees’ 15 points from their first 20 games of the season is the worst return in the club’s history and it is hard to see where the next victory is coming from for Frank Lampard’s side.
He has tried to change systems, going to five at the back, but it has not yet made any difference to results. New arrivals this week could change the outlook for the team, but will they be enough to stave off relegation? REUTERS