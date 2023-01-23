Premier League talking points

Goal drought a worry for Newcastle

Newcastle United stretched their unbeaten English Premier League run to a club record 15 games and kept a sixth successive clean sheet, but the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace exposed their misfiring attack.

Eddie Howe’s side are devilishly difficult to beat, but they have now scored only once in four league games and their top-four ambitions could be damaged by a lack of goals.

The decision to loan out striker Chris Wood was surprising, especially with no forward coming in, and Howe will be pushing for offensive reinforcements before the transfer window shuts.

Joelinton was disappointing at Palace, while Callum Wilson is without a goal since October and looks short of confidence.

Mudryk offers some cheer for Chelsea