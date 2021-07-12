Football: England's painful penalty history after Euro 2020 final woe

LONDON (AFP) - England suffered another painful shoot-out defeat as Italy beat them 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Sunday's (July 11) Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

AFP Sport looks at England's wretched shoot-out record in major tournaments:

1. 1990 World Cup semi-final

England lost 4-3 on penalties to Germany after a 1-1 draw.

Stuart Pearce and Chris Waddle were the fall guys with misses in England's first bitter taste of the penalty lottery.

2. Euro '96 semi-final

England loses 6-5 on penalties to Germany again after a 1-1 draw.

Gareth Southgate's spot-kick was saved by Andreas Kopke in front of a stunned Wembley crowd, giving the current England boss an unwanted look at how agonising penalties can be.

3. 1998 World Cup last 16

England lost 4-3 on penalties to Argentina after a 2-2 draw.

Paul Ince and David Batty failed to convert their kicks after England had held on following David Beckham's red card.

4. Euro 2004 quarter-final

England loses 6-5 on penalties to Portugal after a 2-2 draw.

David Beckham and Darius Vassell were the villains this time as the Three Lions were eliminated by the hosts in Lisbon.

5. 2006 World Cup quarter-final

England loses 3-1 on penalties to Portugal after a 0-0 draw.

Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher missed as England's 'Golden generation' once again came up short in the Sven-Goran Eriksson era.

6. Euro 2012 quarter-final

England loses 4-2 on penalties to Italy after a 0-0 draw.

Ashley Young and Ashley Cole came up short from 12 yards and Andrea Pirlo showed them how to do it with a 'Panenka' winner.