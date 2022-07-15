Football: England manager Wiegman tests positive for Covid

Sarina Wiegman will miss her team's final Euro 2022 group game against Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.
LONDON (AFP) - England manager Sarina Wiegman will miss her team's final Euro 2022 group game against Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday (July 15).

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the side against Northern Ireland in Southampton on Friday evening while Wiegman, according to the English Football Association, undertakes "a period of recovery at the squad's base camp".

"Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible," said the FA.

England have already qualified for the quarter-finals after a 1-0 win over Austria and an 8-0 thrashing of Norway.

The Northern Irish, meanwhile, cannot progress to the last eight after two defeats.

