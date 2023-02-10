Football: Energiser bunny Arteta just wants to keep giving to boost Arsenal’s title hopes

LONDON – There is a secret motivational character behind Arsenal’s success so far this season, and it comes in the form of an Energiser bunny who is none other than their manager Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard, who has often been an animated figure on the touchline during games, was on Friday asked about his side’s title race ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League home clash against Brentford on Saturday.

“As a young manager, (I have) a lot of energy. I am an energy giver, I don’t like energy suckers, I just like to give,” said Arteta, 40, on how his team cope with the pressure.

“I like people who gives energy in many different ways. Whether it’s hugging people (when we win) or looking for solutions, no excuses. So, energy, a lot of energy.”

Arteta’s men travelled to Everton last week as hot favourites to extend their lead at the top of the standings but left after suffering just their second league defeat of the season.

Arsenal, who are chasing their first league title for 19 years, still have a five-point lead over Manchester City (45) with a game in hand despite the loss.

Arteta was not too bothered about the defeat, adding: “Losing brings a lot of opportunities to look at other things (to improve). It’s great that the players believe in what we tell them.”

Despite the 1-0 setback last Saturday, the Gunners have shown their mettle in recent weeks, drawing against Newcastle before beating Tottenham and Manchester United.

After the Brentford clash at the Emirates on Saturday, Arsenal will host City on Wednesday.

Their recent record against the reigning champions is woeful – they have lost the past 10 league meetings, with an aggregate score of 26-3.

Arteta knows Arsenal must win every game to keep Pep Guardiola’s seasoned winners at arm’s length, even though he insisted he was thinking only about Saturday for now.

“Our only focus is on Brentford tomorrow,” Arteta said.

But his captain, Martin Odegaard, is confident, saying that there are “no limits” to what Arsenal can achieve this season.