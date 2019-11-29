Football: Emery reaches breaking point as Arsenal crash in Europa League

LONDON (AFP) - Unai Emery's future as Arsenal coach was plunged into further doubt on Thursday (Nov 28) when the Gunners slumped to a 2-1 loss in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal are now winless in seven games, the club's worst run since 1992.

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada's second-half double for the Germans came after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had opened the scoring in first half injury time for Arsenal inside a half-full Emirates Stadium.

Boos greeted Emery and his misfiring team at the final whistle while disgruntled fans held up banners demanding 'Emery Out'.