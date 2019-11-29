Football: Emery reaches breaking point as Arsenal crash in Europa League

Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada (centre) in action with Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi during their Europa League football match at the Emirates Stadium in Britain, on Nov 28, 2019.
LONDON (AFP) - Unai Emery's future as Arsenal coach was plunged into further doubt on Thursday (Nov 28) when the Gunners slumped to a 2-1 loss in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal are now winless in seven games, the club's worst run since 1992.

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada's second-half double for the Germans came after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had opened the scoring in first half injury time for Arsenal inside a half-full Emirates Stadium.

Boos greeted Emery and his misfiring team at the final whistle while disgruntled fans held up banners demanding 'Emery Out'.

