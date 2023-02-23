Football: Eight players to watch in the Singapore Premier League in 2023

Shawal Anuar, 31, Lion City Sailors, forward

Sailors’ new recruit joins on the back of a career-best season, having recorded 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Hougang United last term. Shawal, capped 25 times for Singapore, adds attacking depth to the 2021 Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions who have lost both Faris Ramli and Gabriel Quak. Able to be deployed on both flanks, Shawal still possesses bags of pace and will be a constant threat with his direct dribbling ability.

Hassan Sunny, 38, Albirex Niigata, goalkeeper

With 104 clean sheets in 350 club appearances, the Lions goalkeeper will bolster Albirex’s backline with his shot-stopping and leadership qualities. Hassan will play a key role in guiding a youthful team with fresh-faced talents. With Hassan’s addition, Albirex can expect to improve on last season’s tally of 43 goals conceded in 28 matches and a paltry amount of four clean sheets.

Ilhan Noor, 20, Young Lions, defender

A key feature of the Geylang International side that finished fourth last season, 20-year-old Ilhan Noor is an industrious attacking right-back who has shown maturity far beyond his age. Having enlisted for National Service, Ilhan will link up with Philippe Aw’s Young Lions this season. Composed with good crossing ability and a strong dribbler, this could well be Ilhan’s breakthrough year.

Ajay Robson, 19, Hougang United, midfielder

Part of Hougang’s Under-21 squad last season, Ajay Robson has now made the step-up to the senior squad. An attacking midfielder by trade, the teenager started in last Sunday’s Community Shield and impressed with his touches and bursts of pace. With SPL clubs required to start at least one U-23 player, Ajay is likely to get more minutes to impress.

Glenn Kweh, 22, Tampines Rovers, forward

Featuring in all but one of Young Lions’ league matches in 2022, he notched two goals and six assists. Now with Tampines, Kweh will add another dimension to head coach Gavin Lee’s tactical plans as a left-footed attacker with his positional versatility. With his dribbling and playmaking ability, a national team call-up beckons should Kweh have a positive season.

Yushi Yamaya, 22, Geylang International, forward