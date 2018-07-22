Football: Dyche unconcerned by Burnley's transfer inactivity

LONDON (REUTERS) - Burnley's lack of new signings in the transfer window does not faze manager Sean Dyche, who says the club have "been down this road before".

The Lancashire outfit are one of only three Premier League teams yet to add to their squad, along with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, and despite media reports linking several players with a move to Turf Moor, a deal is yet to materialise.

Burnley have thrived despite their financial limitations, with Dyche leading the team to seventh place last season.

"There's lots of different changes in the market every window, it seems," Dyche is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"The bar got set high here with one of the first domestic transfers with James Maddison going (from Norwich City) to Leicester... I think that pushed the boundaries and then it's a knock-on effect - everyone wants everything they can get.

"It does make it difficult but it's not new to us, we've been down this road before."

Burnley open their season with the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying-round tie against Aberdeen on July 26, two weeks before the Premier League's transfer deadline on Aug 9.

Their league campaign begins on Aug 12, when they visit Southampton.

While Dyche is not worried about his thin squad, the English boss says the rising transfer fees is a concern for every club in the league.

"Teams are waiting and waiting to push the margins," he added.

"Clubs that do get the money in, you know they've got to put it back out there.

"It's just tough for everyone - it's not just us, by the way. We have our challenges, we know that - it's well documented about our financial model compared to others - but it doesn't make it easy for anyone."