Football: Dyche hopes to be Everton’s ‘heartbeat’ to pull club out of relegation zone

LONDON - Everton’s new manager Sean Dyche said he may not have got the job in the best of times but promised to give his all as the Premier League club looks to avoid relegation from the top flight for a first time in 72 years.

Former Burnley boss Dyche was appointed on Monday after the Merseyside club sacked Frank Lampard following a 10-match winless run that stretched back to October.

Everton are 19th in the league, above Southampton on goal difference, but they are only two points from the safety zone and Dyche said he and the squad have the desire to put things right.

“Behind the outside noise, it’s a fantastic football club that means a lot to its fans,” said the 51-year-old, who will have a daunting first game in charge when the Toffees host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

“The history, the feel of it – possibly if it wasn’t in the shape it was in, maybe I wouldn’t get the chance, but I don’t mind that. If they deem my skill set to deliver it, I will deliver it.

“I’m not going to be here forever, I said it about Burnley. But when I’m here I’ll protect it, I’ll make sure it’s given every way to be successful. A heartbeat for this club is important and I’ve got a big heart, that’s not a bad start.”

But his first test on Saturday could not be bigger as Arsenal have lost only once this season.

“Fine side, obviously people are talking about (Arsenal) winning the title,” added Dyche, who beat the Gunners only once in 15 games with Burnley.

“They’re having a very good time of it. But they’ll realise that we’re ready for the challenge. They won’t be underestimating the strength of our challenge.”

Everton failed to sign a single player in the January transfer window – the only English club not to add to their squad – and did not replace winger Anthony Gordon, who signed for Newcastle United in a £45 million (S$72 million) deal.

But Dyche said he was happy with the squad and would not sign new recruits for the sake of transfer business.

“Since I came in on Saturday, all I’ve seen is hard work. I’ve been leaving here late at night, the chairman was on the phone constantly. Phone calls were made, the offers were made, it didn’t get to them whatever the reason. But the thing is they’ve got to be better than the players here,” he said.

“There’s some very talented players here. Our job is to guide them to better days and polish them up a bit, maybe a different way of looking at the game and give them the freedom to play.”