Football: Dream debut for Albirex new boy Tsuboi as his brace seals 3-1 win over Hougang

SINGAPORE - A two-hour lightning delay and a shortened pre-season did not stop Albirex Niigata's new signing Kiyoshiro Tsuboi from conjuring a dream debut as he led his team to a 3-1 win over Hougang United on Saturday (March 13).

The 21-year-old striker had set himself a target of reaching double figures in his maiden season in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) and he showed that might have been a conservative estimate after his brace at the Jurong East Stadium as the defending champions claimed all three points.

Despite his two strikes, Tsuboi, signed on loan from J2 League team Tokushima Vortis, was critical of his performance.

He said: "As a striker, what I need to do is score and help the team so for today, I am happy with my performance.

"But I did have more chances to score and I didn't take them. If I want to achieve my target, then I need to finish every chance I get."

Yuki Fujimoto, Albirex's assistant coach, was more generous with the 1.78m forward and said: "He is a striker who can smell a goal. We think he has the potential to score goals and reach his target.

"As a team, we did well today. The opening game is always very difficult and hard to anticipate what can happen but we handled it well.

The game, held behind closed doors, was pushed back until 7.30pm due to a lightning threat and the long wait, coupled with SPL teams only having only one tune-up match before this weekend's opening round, meant there was a lack of a rhythm and flow to the opening exchanges.

The Japanese side took the lead in the 25th minute though in comical circumstances as Hougang United custodian Ridhuan Barudin let a tame free-kick from Tsuboi squirm through his hands and into his goal.

The White Swans then doubled their advantage in the 39th minute through another set piece, with Kosuke Chiku's corner headed in by fellow debutant Takahiru Tezuka.

Hougang gave themselves a lifeline just before the interval though thanks to a long-range strike from midfielder Jarrel Ong.

The Cheetahs, who lost both games (1-0 and 4-0) to Albirex last season, had chances to draw level after the break but could not capitalise and Tsuboi then put the result beyond doubt in the 86th minute, ghosting into the box and powering a header off of a cross from captain Kazuki Hashioka.

Hougang coach Clement Teo said his side will draw positives from their second half performance.

He added: "It is very unfortunate that our players switched off in key moments. But we came out stronger in the second half and created good chances and showed courage and determination.

"What we need to improve on is to finish the chances we create and of course, as we saw from the goals we conceded, not lose possession too easily.

Analysis

Albirex, as is their annual practice, have overhauled their squad with a host of new Under-23 players.

This season, six of their 13 new signings have come through the J-League system, either through various club academies or having played in the lower divisions.

One of them is Tsuboi, who already looks a quality addition. He was a constant threat up front and appears a capable replacement for Tomoyuki Doi, who has joined Hougang.

Doi was Albirex's top scorer with 11 goals last season as the Japanese club captured their fourth SPL title in the last five season.