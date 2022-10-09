Football: Dortmund deliver late Klassiker magic to steal 2-2 draw against Bayern

DORTMUND - Four hours before Der Klassiker, Borussia Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke shared with the international media how the Signa Iduna Park was not just his home ground, but his sanctuary where he seeks solace when he feels sad.

The 63-year-old also revealed he doesn't usually talk to journalists so close to a big match. And his nerves were evident when his colleagues had to remind him he couldn't smoke in the room.

Six hours later, his opposite number - Bayern Munich CEO and legend Oliver Kahn - threw an apoplectic fit after seeing his side, champions for the last 10 seasons, drop another two points by conceding a 95th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

In a match where there were no losers, the real winner is the Bundesliga, for this match lived up to its top billing with everything necessary to be the perfect advertisement for Germany's top-flight football.

Before kick-off, the famed Yellow Wall - Europe's largest free-standing section formed by 25,000 of Dortmund's most passionate fans - in the south stand unfurled banners that read "Malang, kamu tidak sendiran", or "Malang, you are not alone" in Bahasa Indonesia, to express their solidarity with those affected by the Oct 1 stampede that killed at least 135 people.

After a throaty rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, it took just two minutes for Bayern's Marcel Sabitzer to be shown a yellow, and seven other players would join him in the book, including teammate and substitute Kingsley Coman who was sent off for two bookable offences late on.

From the get-go, the challenges on the pitch were as full-blooded as the barbs traded between both sets of supporters among the sell-out 81,365-strong crowd. Bayern left-back Alphonso Davies had to be rushed to the hospital as a concussion precaution after he had clashed with fellow youngster Jude Bellingham.

And it was the 8,000 visiting fans in the north-east stand who got more vocal, as they even performed a mid-game Viking Clap, after seeing their side lead 2-0 with long range strikes from Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane either side of half time.

But that only served to whet Dortmund's desire. Manuel Neuer had already done superbly to deny Raphael Guerrero, Donyell Malen and Niklas Sule, but he had couldn't stop a 74th-minute left-footer from Youssoufa Moukoko, the 17-year-old who is yet another starlet from Dortmund's seemingly unending production line.