Football: Door will always be open for Messi’s return, says Barca coach Xavi

SINGAPORE – At La Liga’s halfway mark, league leaders Barcelona are five points clear of rivals Real Madrid. While the Catalan club are doing well without seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, coach Xavi Hernandez’s response to a potential reunion with the star forward was clear – “Why not?”.

“I think it depends on him, what he wants, what he feels,” added Xavi, who was responding to a question from The Straits Times during a virtual conference with Asian media last Friday.

“Of course Barcelona is always Messi’s home and the doors will be open for Leo, especially if I’m the coach here. But... the decision depends on Messi more than the club.”

Messi ended a 21-year stay at Barca to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2021. Despite offering to halve his wages, he was unable to extend his Barca contract due to La Liga’s strict salary-cap rules.

After Messi led Argentina to the World Cup in December, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the 35-year-old is “definitely” keen to stay at PSG. However, the forward has also been linked with a host of clubs, including Barca, Inter Miami and Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, the arch rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr.

While Barca’s record goalscorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances has yet to announce his plan, he recently reiterated that he will definitely live in Barcelona after hanging up his boots.

Xavi, who won a host of trophies with Messi during his playing days, including the La Liga seven times, the Copa del Rey thrice and Champions League four times, made a rocky start to his coaching career at the Nou Camp after taking over in November 2021, but has since steadied the ship.

Three weeks ago, the 43-year-old won his first piece of silverware as Barca coach by leading them to a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Describing the win as something that meant a lot to him, Xavi said: “At Barcelona we have an obligation to win titles... we need titles to show to everybody that we are working well. The most important thing in football is to win games and titles so it means a lot for me as a coach but especially for the club.”

Despite guiding Barca from ninth to second in his first season, Xavi has twice failed to lead the club out of the Champions League group stages. On both occasions, Barca finished third which meant that they dropped to the Europa League, where they will face Manchester United in the first leg of the knockout-round play-offs on Feb 16.

Xavi said: “I think both teams deserve to be in the Champions League but... we need to face this reality. I think Manchester United they had many problems in the last few years, and also Barcelona in the last two three years, but I think we are coming back.

“(Erik) ten Hag is doing a very good job and I think Manchester (United) will come back and also Barcelona – we are coming back. Both are in this kind of process knowing we are both in a similar moment.”

Xavi was also asked about Ronaldo’s comments in 2016, claiming the Spaniard was irrelevant when he left Barca to play for Qatar’s Al Sadd. Those remarks resurfaced recently after Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr.

Describing Ronaldo’s move as “normal as he is a professional”, Xavi added: “He will see that this is not an easy league in Saudi Arabia. It is a good competition with many foreigners. It is very difficult to win titles there and also in Qatar.

“We can never be disrespectful. Never, never. Because there are many talents everywhere also in Qatar and in Saudi Arabia.”