Football: Donkey banner mars Lyon's progress to Champions League knockout phase

LYON (AFP, AP) Lyon's qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League was overshadowed by chaotic scenes at the end as captain Memphis Depay clashed with a fan and tried to rip a banner out of his hand.

The Dutch forward's goal eight minutes from time secured a 2-2 Group G home draw with RB Leipzig on Tuesday that sent the French Ligue 1 side through.

German Bundesliga side Leipzig, who topped the group with 11 points to Lyon's eight, led 2-0 at the break with penalties from Timo Werner and Emil Forsberg.

Houssem Aouar pulled one back before Depay's equaliser.

The players did not celebrate as they were incensed by a fan who entered the pitch after the full-time whistle with a banner that labelled Brazilian defender Marcelo a donkey and called for him to "get lost".

He has had a strained relationship with the club's "ultras" after an altercation at Lisbon Airport following a 2-1 defeat by Benfica in October, and sections of the home support want him out of the club.

Depay sprinted half the length of the field and tried to yank the banner from the fan, who backed off into the stands.

His teammates took part in the scuffle while Marcelo was caught on TV making a vulgar gesture.

Depay was seething as he spoke to French broadcaster RMC Sport, claiming he had been spat on and called on the club's hierarchy to "take responsibility".

"Look in my eyes. I'm upset, angry," he said. "Who has time for this type of thing? We all have children, we all have work".

Club president Jean Michel Aulas said his captain showed "extraordinary character" and appeared to declare war on a section of the fanbase, saying: "Those who want to boo players will no longer come to the stadium."