Football: Dogged Argentina hold Japan to goalless draw in women's World Cup

PARIS (AFP) - Japan failed to break down a determined and well-organised Argentine defence in Paris on Monday (June 10) in the first goalless draw of the women's World Cup.

Japan, finalists in 2015 and winners in 2011, enjoyed almost two thirds of possession, but only forced two saves from goalkeeper Vanina Correa.

Argentina's women, who have never won a match at the World Cup, managed three tame late strikes, none of which tested Ayaka Yamashita.

The result leaves both teams on one point in Group D, behind England who beat Scotland on Sunday (June 9).