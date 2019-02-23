Football: Deulofeu hat-trick fires Watford to 5-1 win at Cardiff

LONDON (REUTERS) - Spaniard Gerard Deulofeu bagged a hat-trick as Watford hammered lowly Cardiff City 5-1 on Friday (Feb 22) to move up to seventh place in the Premier League.

Deulofeu put Javi Gracia's side ahead in the 18th minute after a mistake from Cardiff defender Bruno Manga but it was after the break when Watford ran away with the game.

Deulofeu made it 2-0 with a clinical finish after a swift break in the 61st minute and the former Barcelona and Everton winger completed his hat-trick after more poor defending from Neil Warnock's side.

Deulofeu then turned creator, teeing up Troy Deeney for a simple tap-in as Watford romped into a four-goal advantage.

Cardiff, who are 17th and could fall back into the bottom three after this weekend's games, pulled a goal back through defender Sol Bamba but Watford added further punishment with Deeney's second in stoppage time.