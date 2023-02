SINGAPORE – Singapore’s woman footballer Danelle Tan continues to be a trailblazer.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old attacking midfielder became the first female Singaporean to play in a European football league when she came on as a half-time substitute for London Bees in their 2-1 defeat by Plymouth Argyle. The Bees compete in the amateur FA Women’s National League South, the third tier of the women’s football pyramid in England.