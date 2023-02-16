Football: Damning report turns up heat on suspended FFF boss Le Graet

PARIS – Pressure mounted on Noel Le Graet to resign as head of French football with the publication on Wednesday of a damning report commissioned by the Ministry of Sport.

The 81-year-old has been suspended as president of the French Football Federation (FFF) since January.

The report, by the French General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research, said Le Graet should not return because his “behavioural excesses are incompatible with the exercise of his functions.”

Respecting “the autonomy of sporting federations”, which football world governing body Fifa vigorously defends, France’s Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has not directly called for Le Graet to resign the post he has held since 2011.

But, she said, “the situation is clear and everyone knows what I think”.

“Given the failures in governance, his seriously inappropriate behaviour towards women, I can only agree with the conclusion of the report: he no longer has the legitimacy to administer and represent French football,” Oudea-Castera told a press conference.

Le Graet has been under pressure since he made dismissive remarks in a radio interview about France legend Zinedine Zidane’s potential interest in coaching the national team.