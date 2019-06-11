Football: Czechs beat Montenegro 3-0 for second straight win in Euro qualifying

OLOMOUC, CZECH REPUBLIC (REUTERS) - Czech Republic eased to a 3-0 win over Montenegro helped by an own goal and a penalty in the second half on Monday (June 10) as they claimed a second consecutive win in Euro 2020 qualifying.

The victory moved the Czechs level on six points with Group A leaders England, who beat them 5-0 at Wembley in their opening match and have a game in hand having played only twice.

The Czechs opened the scoring against Montenegro in the 18th minute when Jakub Jankto slammed a left-foot volley into the net from a tight angle after Pavel Kaderabek sent over a deep cross.

Their lead was doubled just after the break when Boris Kopitovic deflected Patrik Schick's cross into his own goal after the forward had rounded a defender.

Schick got the third with a penalty in the 82nd which he smashed home after being sent sprawling in the area.

Montenegro - who fired Serbian coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic on Saturday (June 8)after he pulled out of Friday's qualifier against Kosovo which they drew 1-1 - have two points along with Bulgaria, who conceded an added-time goal in a 3-2 home defeat by the Kosovans, who are third with five points.