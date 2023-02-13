Football: Czech international Jankto comes out as gay

LONDON – Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto announced on Monday that he is gay, saying he wants to live his life “in freedom”.

Jankto, who plays for Sparta Prague on loan from La Liga side Getafe, made his international debut in 2017.

The 27-year-old midfielder has earned 45 caps for the Czech Republic and scored four goals.

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have my friends,” Jankto said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

“I have a job which I have been doing it as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion.

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fears. Without prejudice. Without violence. BUT with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

Last May, Blackpool forward Jake Daniels announced he is gay, while Australian left-back Josh Cavallo came out as gay in 2021. REUTERS