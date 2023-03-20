Football: ‘Curse’ or just unlucky? Kim Kardashian’s presence at games ruffles fans

A “curse” appears to be making its way through Europe - in the form of the presence of American millionaire reality television star Kim Kardashian at football matches.

Three days after being in the stands at the Emirates Stadium in London - a game in which the home side Arsenal were booted out of the Europa League competition on penalties - the 42-year-old made a surprise appearance at the Parc des Princes as Paris St Germain hosted Rennes in a French league match.

Kardashian was pictured with her seven-year-old son Saint on pitchside, and later in the stands holding a jersey with injured PSG star Neymar’s name emblazoned on the back.

Her support, though, was not enough as PSG were beaten 2-0 by fifth-placed Rennes, despite boasting World Cup winner Lionel Messi and French superstar Kylian Mbappe in their line-up.

The upset was their first league defeat for 35 matches, and snapped an unbeaten run which had stretched almost two years.

After Thursday’s game, some unhappy Arsenal fans begged Kardashian to never return to the Emirates Stadium, joking that she is cursed.

One fan said on Twitter: “Kim K is cursed, every game she goes to the home team loses.”

Another said: “Please ban her from the stadium... She must have been sent by Man (United) fans.”

Some drew parallels to the famous “Drake Curse”, named after the Canadian rapper.

Drake, 36, has racked up an unenviable list of “victims” in recent years, with a number of athletes and sports teams suffering defeats after having some form of interaction with Drake prior to their games.

Among them are tennis great Serena Williams losing her US Open semi-final in 2015, mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, and boxer Anthony Joshua suffering a shock defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

One fan said on Twitter after PSG’s defeat: “First the Drake curse, now the Kim K curse... What’s up with these celebs?”

Spanish paper Marca wrote, tongue firmly in cheek, that Liverpool fans would try to get the Kardashian to attend their English Premier League clash with Manchester City on April 1 at the Etihad Stadium, in the hope the “Kardashian Curse” would derail their rivals’ title hopes.