(REUTERS) - Crystal Palace have appointed former Nice boss Patrick Vieira, 45, as their new manager on a three-year deal to replace Roy Hodgson, the Premier League club said on Sunday (July 4).

Former France midfielder Vieira, who captained Arsenal to three league titles and four FA Cups as a player, was sacked by French Ligue 1 side Nice in December after a stint that lasted 21/2 years.

Hodgson left Palace at the end of last season.