Football: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

OEIRAS, Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal at the World Cup after Fernando Santos named the veteran forward in his 26-man squad on Thursday.

The Manchester United striker, 37, has not been first choice for his club this season but will be part of his country’s bid to win the tournament for the first time in their history.

Ronaldo, the captain and all-time leading scorer in men’s international football with 117 goals, has plenty of younger team-mates in support in attack, including Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Santos also included uncapped 19-year-old centre-back Antonio Silva and 21-year-old striker Goncalo Ramos, the top scorer in the Portuguese top flight.

The duo have both impressed this season for Portuguese table toppers Benfica, who are unbeaten so far in all competitions and qualified from their Champions League group ahead of Paris St Germain.

Silva has been one of Europe’s breakout players this season after forcing his way into Benfica’s starting team after injuries to Morato and Lucas Verissimo.

In-form Ramos has helped Benfica fans quickly forget former forward Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool in the close season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions, with coach Santos choosing him over Wolves forward Goncalo Guedes.

“We have a team capable of winning it all, that is what this group is capable of,” Santos told a news conference in Lisbon on Thursday.

“The players are hungry and will give it all to make Portugal the world champions.

“Our list was based on the players’ qualities and potential, on what each one of them can offer to our system.”

Ronaldo will go to his fifth World Cup, having played for his country in every edition of the tournament from 2006 onwards.

Santos said he is not worried about criticism aimed at the superstar, whose struggles at Manchester United this season have raised questions about whether his brilliant career is nearing its end.

“If we talk about momentum, Ronaldo has played the last four games with his club,” Santos said. “So I’m not concerned. We’ll try to understand the best ways to boost all the players in our system, including Ronaldo.”