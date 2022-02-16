Football: Covid-hit Singapore U-23s lose 3-1 to Thais in AFF Championship opener

SINGAPORE- A coronavirus-hit national Under-23 football team fell to a 3-1 loss to Thailand Under-23 in their Asean Football Federation (AFF) U-23 Championship Group C opener on Wednesday (Feb 16).

The match at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, saw the Singaporean side deprived of at least 10 players due to a variety of reasons. A Covid-19 outbreak then left coach Nazri Nasir with only four outfield players and two goalkeepers on his bench, while Thailand had the maximum of 12 substitutes to choose from.

Three players - Raoul Suhaimi, Farhan Zulkifli, and Zamani Zamri - had tested positive for the virus on the eve of the match and were moved to a local quarantine facility to recover. Five others including captain Jacob Mahler had also shown signs of fever and were unwell.

This led to the squad being unable to train on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Mahler, however, was able to lead the side out against the Thais, who have sent their Under-19 squad to the tournament.

The Singapore squad were also without four players - defender Irfan Najeeb, midfielder Daniel Goh and strikers Zikos Chua and Khairin Nadim - who tested positive last week and did not depart with the squad last Saturday. In addition, Singapore Premier League Young Player of the Year Nur Adam Abdullah is ruled out through injury, while Joel Chew and Arshad Shamim could not travel due to national service commitments.

The AFF U-23 Championship has already felt the effects of Covid-19, with Indonesia and Myanmar pulling out due to a number of cases in each of their squads.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, an AFF spokesman said that according to the AFF U-23 competition rules, each team should field 11 players to start the match, and a match may not start or continue if a team is only able to field fewer than seven players.

Said the spokesman: "Various scenarios have been planned within the AFF U-23 competition rules to address the Covid-19 related issues faced by teams in relation to the fielding of players for each match.

"The AFF will continue to work through these scenarios with the affected teams accordingly and apply the relevant provisions where appropriate.

"Regarding the withdrawal of the Indonesia and Myanmar teams, the teams and the respective football associations had assessed the situation in accordance with these scenarios and consulted with the AFF. After evaluating all options available, it is regrettable that the situation was beyond the control of all parties and the teams had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from the tournament."

The Singapore side soldiered on to face their Thai counterparts, but things got worse after just 11 minutes when left-back Danish Irfan had to be taken off with an injury. He was replaced by Ryaan Sanizal, a centre-back by trade.

But despite the circumstances, it was Singapore who took the lead from an Ilhan Fandi header in the 16th minute.

The 19-year-old rose highest in the box to meet a Jared Gallagher cross which flew beyond the reach of the Thai goalkeeper.

And just as it seemed like Singapore would go into the break with an advantage, the Thais equalised on the stroke of half-time. Kroekphon Arbram's cutback from just inside the box was swept in by Teerasak Poeiphimai.