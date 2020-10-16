Football: Covid cluster forms at Hoffenheim as three players go into quarantine

Fans practising social distancing in the stands in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct 3, 2020.
Fans practising social distancing in the stands in Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct 3, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    15 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Hoffenheim on Friday (Oct 16) said two players had tested positive for Covid-19 upon their return from international duty and a third player also went into quarantine ahead of Saturday's clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The two unnamed players had just returned from international duty and had no contact with any Hoffenheim teammates or staff, the club said.

"A further Hoffenheim player is also in quarantine due to a Covid-19 case in his immediate family," the club said in a statement.

Hoffenheim are level with Dortmund on six points from three games, one behind leaders RB Leipzig.

