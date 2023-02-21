Football: Corruption scandal deals new blow to Xi's Chinese dream of the sport

BEIJING – Alleged corruption at the top of Chinese football has left President Xi Jinping’s dream of his country becoming a global force in the sport appear more remote than ever.

China’s most powerful leader in decades is a self-proclaimed football fan and wants his nation to host and, even one day, win the World Cup.

Chinese clubs a few years ago made headlines for spending huge sums on foreign players but dozens of teams have since folded under the pressure of financial woes and zero-Covid strictures.

Now Xi’s signature anti-corruption drive has taken aim at the floundering domestic game, with at least four leading industry officials in trouble with the law since November.

Chief among them is Chinese Football Association (CFA) head Chen Xuyuan, who is being investigated for “serious violations of discipline and the law”, according to a statement by the government’s sports agency last week, with no details given.

Former national team coach and Premier League footballer Li Tie also fell under investigation in 2022.

The clampdown is “arguably the biggest corruption investigation ever in Chinese football”, said Beijing-based sports consultant William Bi.

The impact of the campaign could be even greater than a corruption squeeze a decade ago that laid bare cases of match-fixing, bribery and gambling, he told AFP.

Former Shanghai dockworker Chen strode in to head the CFA on a promise to launch a “new image” for Chinese football and rein in a league with a reputation for excessive spending and poor financial management.

But change was slow and the national team’s poor performances left them well short of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the dismal campaign costing Li his job.

China, ranked 79th in the world, have qualified for the World Cup only once, in 2002. They lost all three matches and failed to score a goal.

The 45-year-old Li is one of China’s most-capped internationals and best known for a spell with Everton in the 2000s.

He became the subject of a corruption probe in November before two other senior CFA officials – Chen Yongliang and Liu Yi – came under the microscope in January, according to official announcements.

None of the four men’s alleged offences have been officially revealed and China’s General Administration of Sport did not respond to an AFP request for comment.