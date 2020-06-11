Football: Corona strikes again as Porto leapfrog Benfica to lead Portugal's Primeira Liga

(REUTERS) - Mexican midfielder Jesus Corona scored for the second match in a row, as 10-man Porto returned to winning ways and moved to the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga with a 1-0 home win over Maritimo on Wednesday (June 10).

Porto now have 63 points from 26 matches, two clear of title holders Benfica with eight rounds remaining in this season's coronavirus-hit championship in a two-horse race for the title.

Corona, not normally a prolific scorer, was also on target in the 2-1 loss to Famalicao a week ago, Porto's first match since the resumption of the 2019-20 season which had been on hold for almost three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was a hint of good fortune about his early winner after six minutes against Maritimo, as he hopefully swung a boot at a loose ball in the penalty box and it looped into the far corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

The home side finished the game with 10 men when Brazilian left-back Alex Telles received a second yellow card with four minutes remaining.