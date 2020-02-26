Football: Contenders aplenty as new Singapore Premier League season kicks off

SINGAPORE - Despite the Lion City Sailors' new-found riches, and Tampines Rovers losing their skipper Shahdan Sulaiman to the newly privatised club, the early signs from the AFC Cup and Community Shield suggest the Stags could be marginal favourites to win this year's Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Throw in defending champions Brunei DPMM, the eager-to-impress Albirex Niigata youngsters and defiant Hougang United and this could turn out to be the most competitive SPL season in recent years. The league kicks off on Saturday (Feb 29).

Former youth coach Khairul Asyraf, now a coaching consultant to clubs in the region, noted the teams' solid preparations, and said: "Teams have recruited well, most imports were signed early, and pre-season trips were well-arranged. These are indicators that the league will be competitive this year."

However, Singapore Cup winners Tampines look like the team to beat early on after lifting the Community Shield with a 3-0 win over Hougang, and beating PSM Makassar 2-1 in their opening AFC Cup group stage match.

It is not just the results, but the way coach Gavin Lee has instilled a distinct brand of attacking football, where his players are comfortable on the ball and move fluidly to create space and scoring opportunities.

Despite limited resources, they seem to have plugged the gaps and look stronger than last season. Former Albirex playmaker Kyoga Nakamura's vision and skills mitigate Shahdan's departure while Montenegro striker Boris Kopitovic has scored in every game since joining from Belarusian club Bate Borisov, who were in the Europa League last season.

However, their depth will be tested as they are involved in four competitions, including the inaugural Asean Club Championship, and will play more than 40 games. In comparison, the Sailors will play a maximum of 30 games in the SPL and Singapore Cup combined.

Backed by Sea Limited, a US-listed company valued at more than US$20 billion (S$28 billion), the Sailors have roped in former Australia captain and national caretaker coach Aurelio Vidmar to lead the team, who include key Lions such as goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, midfielder Shahdan and forward Gabriel Quak.

Khairul said: "The Sailors have two to three good players in each position and if they start strong, I foresee it's hard for the other teams to catch up because they don't have the same quality in depth."

This term for the first time, there is the added incentive of one AFC Champions League group-stage slot allocated to the top-ranked local SPL team, and the two AFC Cup spots for the next highest-placed team and Singapore Cup winner.

In a nine-team league with just six local senior teams, it means even the underdogs - Balestier Khalsa, Geylang International and Tanjong Pagar United - have a 50 per cent chance of getting continental exposure next year.

Balestier fan Li Huaimin is optimistic, with 2014 Coach of the Year Marko Kraljevic back at the helm after the club's wooden-spoon finish last year. The Croat won the 2014 Singapore Cup and guided the team to a fourth-placed finish in 2015.

With Zaiful Nizam back in goal following an injury-hit season, 1.96m Ensar Bruncevic at centre-back, 2018 top scorer Shuhei Hoshino paired with 10-goal Sime Zuzul and supported by Kristijan Krajcek and Hazzuwan Halim, Balestier should not be overlooked.

Li said: "We have a good spine, and Marko has a knack for unearthing youngsters and going on Cup runs."

After a two-year hiatus, the SPL will be back on TV, with every match shown live on Singtel or StarHub, as well as on MyCujoo and the Facebook pages of 1Play Sports and the SPL. In addition, fans will have access to real-time match statistics for every game on the SPL website.

There will also be a new under-21 league for the six local senior teams in an effort to develop more promising youngsters.

Khairul said: "I hope to see a fan culture emerge and fan clubs grow, like Hougang Hools, Geylang's Ultra Eagles and Tampines' Yellow Knights. Hopefully the coronavirus dies down quickly so that families can head to their local stadium and bond."