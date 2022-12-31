Football: Conte wary of ‘sporting war’ for top-four spots

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte believes that there will be a “sporting war” for top Premier League clubs in the second half of the season as they battle to finish in the top four.

Spurs were in fourth place and just a point above Manchester United before Saturday’s round of fixtures – the results were not available at press time – and therefore their position is precarious.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s home clash against Aston Villa, Conte said: “This season, we have another big challenge.

“In this moment, United, Liverpool, Chelsea are not in the top four. This means that difficulty is coming, and the second part of the season will be a sporting war for all the clubs who want to try to finish in the top four or in the European (qualification) zones.”

His team’s inability to show consistency was evident again in a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day.

Spurs were out-muscled and out-thought in the opening 55 minutes as they trailed 2-0. But, as so often this season, they showed that when in a self-inflicted hole, they can actually look like a good side.

Goals by Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earned them a point and the way they dominated the last half an hour had pundits baffled at Tottenham’s fickle nature.

They have taken 14 points from losing positions this season and while that is impressive, it is not sustainable and their place in the top four looks increasingly fragile.

Conte also confirmed that Cristian Romero will be ready for the New Year’s Day clash, while Rodrigo Bentancur will miss out.

Argentina defender Romero did not play against Brentford, getting some rest after the World Cup victory against France in Qatar.

“From what I saw in last few days in training session, I have seen him with great focus and desire to come back and play for us,” Conte said.

“I am really happy for him but he has to know that now starts the more difficult period for him because the expectation is going to become high for him. He has to work even more.”

Uruguay midfielder Bentancur tore an adductor muscle in the World Cup match against Ghana and has been sidelined for an unknown period of time.

Meanwhile, Villa boss Unai Emery is prepared for what is to come.

“I know Antonio Conte’s teams, and he’s so, so competitive,” he said.

“His teams are usually so competitive. They have very fast players and they like to play in transition. We are going to prepare in the best way possible.” REUTERS