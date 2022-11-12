Football: Conte to have transfer summit but his Spurs future off the agenda

LONDON - Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will discuss transfer targets with the club’s hierarchy during the World Cup break but his own future is off the agenda.

Conte revealed on Friday that he plans to meet with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Fabio Paratici once the Premier League pauses after this weekend.

With Conte’s current contract set to expire in June, it was suggested to the Italian that he might also want to discuss extending his Tottenham stay before Premier League action resumes on December 26.

But Conte rejected any need to urgently discuss his terms, instead admitting the January transfer window will be a key topic of discussion with Levy and Paratici.

“Honestly until now we didn’t speak (about January) but for sure after the first part of the season it’s right to have a meeting with the club and then to discuss the positive things, the negatives and how we can improve,” Conte told reporters.

“Then we’ll see what we can do. It depends always on the possibilities of the club and also the ambition, but for sure we’ll speak.

“We’ll speak also to have a good evaluation about this first part of the season where I’ve seen a lot of positive things, but you know (with) injuries and to play every three days, I think we struggled a lot.

“In future we have to try to improve, to be better to face this type of situation.”

Tottenham host Leeds on Saturday in their final game before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20.

Conte recently celebrated a year at Tottenham and it was also a match against Leeds which marked the beginning of his reign in north London.

While Conte is happy to wait before opening talks over a new contract, he insists he wants to feel like he deserves fresh terms, if they are eventually agreed, because of what Tottenham have achieved on the pitch.

“You know very well that my contract expires on June 30. I think until that moment the club has to make the best evaluation,” Conte said.

“I think everything (you get,) you need to deserve. For this reason it’ll be important to see the rest of the season what happens and if we’re happy with the improvement we’re making, but every situation, it’s important to deserve.

“In my opinion on my side, it’s important for me professionally I have to feel I deserve to have a new contract and to sign a new contract with this club.” AFP