Football: Conte set for more time away from Tottenham

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is set for another spell away from the touchline to recover from gallbladder surgery.

The Italian has remained in his homeland after taking charge of Spurs’ 1-0 defeat by AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Conte had returned to the bench for Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Leicester City after undergoing surgery on Feb 1.

But the former Italy, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss admitted on Thursday he had come back too soon and would now take time to fully recover.

“My great sense of responsibility towards the club, the players, the staff and the fans brought me to anticipate my comeback on the field,” Conte wrote on Instagram.

“Sadly I underestimated the procedure, which wasn’t a routine operation, but a sudden and serious emergency.

“My body has suffered my impatience and now I am forced to stop until my entire recovery. Those who know me understand what a burden this is for me, but it is necessary. Come on you Spurs.”

Conte experienced “severe abdominal pain” that was later diagnosed as cholecystitis following their 3-0 win at Preston North End in the FA Cup last month, and underwent surgery to remove his gallbladder days later.

Spurs said assistant boss Cristian Stellini will take charge in Conte’s absence, as he did for the 1-0 win over Manchester City earlier this month.

“Following a routine post-operation check in Italy yesterday, Antonio Conte will remain at his family home to further and fully recover from his recent gallbladder surgery,” said a Tottenham statement.

“Health is the most important consideration and everyone at the club wishes him well. Cristian Stellini will assume first-team responsibility.”

Spurs, who sit fifth in the Premier League, host West Ham United in a London derby on Sunday. AFP