Football: Clubless Ronaldo training at Real Madrid

Ronaldo was accompanied by his eldest son and the pair worked out alone at Real's Valdebebas training ground. PHOTO: AFP
MADRID - Cristiano Ronaldo, without a team and nursing the wounds of Portugal’s shock World Cup exit, has been training at Real Madrid while staying in the Spanish capital, the club said on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, 37, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, spent nine years at Real where he still enjoys a close relationship with club president Florentino Perez.

The Portuguese forward was accompanied by his eldest son and the pair worked out alone at the Valdebebas training ground.

Ronaldo was last in competitive action on Saturday as a substitute in Portugal’s 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. AFP

