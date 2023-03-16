Football: Cloud over Safuwan Baharudin’s Lions career following health scare

SINGAPORE – Following a long break from football due to concussions, defender Safuwan Baharudin returned to club action with Negeri Sembilan in this season’s Malaysian Super League (MSL). But the 31-year-old’s international future with Singapore is still up in the air.

Safuwan, who has 108 caps, was not named in Singapore coach Takayuki Nishigaya’s latest squad, which was announced on Thursday ahead of friendlies against Hong Kong and Macau on March 23 and 26 respectively. While Safuwan and Negeri claim that he is fit to play, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) maintains otherwise.

Responding to queries from ST, an FAS spokesman stated that Safuwan has not cleared its medical tests, saying: “In order to be considered for national team selection, all of our national team players should have a clean bill of health or have been cleared by our medical team in the event that they were recovering from a long-term injury.”

He added that Safuwan remains a key member of the Lions and will be considered for selection in future once he has “satisfactorily cleared the necessary tests as required by our medical team”.

In July 2022, following the advice of several neurosurgeons, Safuwan took an extended break from professional football to recover from a series of concussions he had suffered in 2021 and 2022 while playing for MSL side Selangor. This resulted in his absence from the Lions’ last eight matches, including the 2022 Asean Football Federation Championship.

Sporting a protective helmet, Safuwan has played four full matches for his new side this season. Negeri chief executive officer Satwant Singh told ST that his club have “done all due diligence” before signing Safuwan, who has been “a key contributor”.

He added: “I can’t comment on FAS’ decision but as far as we are concerned, we have done all necessary medical checks and he is also taking safety precautions such as wearing a helmet.”

Safuwan’s latest series of head injuries began during an MSL game against PJ City in May 2021, after a collision with an opponent had led to a cerebral concussion. In June 2022, he took another knock to his head during a match against Sabah, and was later “diagnosed with a “mild traumatic brain injury”, leading to his extended break.

Safuwan, who is known for his aerial prowess, had also suffered similar head injuries while playing for A-League side Melbourne City in 2015 and during a Lions friendly against Cambodia a year later.

While he could not be reached on Thursday, Safuwan had told ST in February that he had considered giving up professional football, but felt that he still “had a lot to offer” and “a lot more to achieve with the Lions, but the decision is up to the national selectors”.

Safuwan said: “It was hard for me to convince clubs because they knew about my head injury. So I am really grateful to Negeri for giving me an opportunity. I know there is a risk (in me returning) but I feel good about my body.”

Concussion in sport has gained much attention in recent years with proactive steps taken, such as the introduction of concussion substitutes for football in 2021. In Europe, at least 250 rugby players suffering from neurological impairments such as dementia have filed a class-action concussion lawsuit, claiming that the sport’s governing bodies had failed to take reasonable action to protect them.

London sports law firm Rylands Garth which issued the proceedings on behalf of the players against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union, said “the lack of protection against repetitive concussive and sub-concussive blows has led to irreversible neurological impairments” such as early onset dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy.