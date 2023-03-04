Football: Clinical Man City see off Newcastle to close on Arsenal

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has predicted that Newcastle United could challenge for the Premier League title in the near future.

On Saturday, his side clinched a vital three points after a 2-0 home win over the Magpies, but were made to work for it.

The victory put City within two points of leaders Arsenal (60) before the Gunners took on Bournemouth in a later match.

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored the goals for the reigning champions, who were let off the hook at the Etihad by a series of glaring misses from the visitors.

“The game started and they were better, we struggled to build up, and after the brilliant action from Phil, only then we had the game in our hands, we didn’t suffer,” said Guardiola on BT Sport.

“The first minutes of the second half were good but then we lost the game and Bernardo helped us to come back. Their threat is not a surprise, there is a reason why they were in the Carabao Cup final.

“This team and this club in the next few years will be a threat for the title.”

Despite Guardiola’s high praise for Newcastle, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson and Joelinton were all guilty of not even forcing City goalkeeper Ederson into a save as Eddie Howe’s men suffered another blow to their hopes of a top-four finish.

Foden struggled for form and fitness following the World Cup, but the England international has looked more like his old self over the past week.

The 22-year-old ghosted past four Newcastle challenges to score his fourth goal in three games thanks to the aid of a deflection off Sven Botman to beat Nick Pope on 15 minutes.

In the second half, Guardiola introduced Silva for Kevin de Bruyne in a bid to stem Newcastle’s flow through the City midfield.

The Portuguese had an immediate impact with the goal that settled the team’s nerves.

Erling Haaland laid the ball into Silva’s path on the edge of the box and with virtually his first touch, he fired low past Pope.

The second goal took the wind out of Newcastle’s sails as City were able to see out the final quarter comfortably.