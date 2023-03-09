Football: Clash of SPL title favourites Albirex and Sailors marred by VAR decision

SINGAPORE – A highly anticipated match between defending Singapore Premier League champions Albirex Niigata and title contenders Lion City Sailors ended with much to talk about, but for the wrong reasons.

Hosts Albirex won 4-0 at the Jurong East Stadium, but the neutrals who had awaited an exciting clash were left disappointed after a controversial decision involving the video assistant referee (VAR) marred proceedings as it led to the Sailors going down to 10 men after just 16 minutes.

Albirex were attacking through Tadanari Lee, who momentarily got past Sailors’ M. Anumanthan just past the halfway line, only for the Sailors defender to halt Lee’s run by hauling him to the ground. Referee Syarqawi Buhari flashed a yellow card at Anumanthan, only to be told by VAR Jansen Foo to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

The referee returned to the field to give Anumanthan his marching orders, much to the shock of the men in blue. Replays had shown the decision to dismiss Anumanthan for being the last man was harsh, given that there were still two covering Sailors players on either side of the 37-year-old Lee, who is not known for his pace.

The Japanese side made their numerical advantage count in the 30th minute.

Albirex right-back Ryo Takahashi skipped past Christopher van Huizen down the right before his cross was turned into his own goal by Lionel Tan. Just seven minutes later, Albirex made it 2-0 when Takahashi unleashed a ferocious effort from just inside the box that sailed across Zharfan Rohaizad and into goal.

Just before half-time, the Sailors’ fans among the 1,695 spectators let their feelings known towards VAR as tensions ran high in the stands.

In the second half, Albirex were barely troubled as they saw the game out professionally. They added a third from an 87th-minute free-kick by Kaisei Ogawa and a fourth from Seia Kunori two minutes later.

The Sailors could face another setback soon as striker Kodai Tanaka limped off the pitch in the 50th minute and was seen leaving the stadium in crutches.

Sailors coach Risto Vidakovic refused to be drawn into discussion about the VAR incident, saying that it was tough to see the incident from where he was. But he admitted that the match was “broken” after Anumanthan’s red card.

He added: “It is very difficult to play against the strongest team in the league with 10 men... it’s difficult to maintain the same formation and style. The game was broken after the sending off.”

When asked about the VAR incident, Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga said: “I don’t have a referee licence so I can’t comment on it. It’s what he decided and the VAR is for that.“

Analysis

These are early days in the SPL’s usage of VAR and there will be teething issues. But it is hard to overlook the number of controversial decisions that are mounting, raising the question if the matches are being re-officiated by the VAR.

In the first two weeks of the season, there have been similar incidents when yellow cards were initially dished out only to be upgraded to a red after VAR reviews.

In Tampines’ 2-0 win over Tanjong Pagar last Friday, Saifullah Akbar was sent off after VAR was used to determine that he had lashed out at his opponent, while Geylang International’s Akmal Azman was also sent off in the Eagles’ 4-2 win over Young Lions on Feb 28.

In both cases, it appeared that a yellow card would have sufficed and were not “clear and obvious” enough errors to be overturned.

But on Thursday, the VAR decision swung the game in Albirex’s favour, which could have an impact on the title race. VAR had promised to be a tool for the referees but, instead it is being used to re-referee matches. At the very least, it should not become the talking point in games of such importance.