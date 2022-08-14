Football: City thrash Bournemouth; Jesus opens account for Arsenal

MANCHESTER (REUTERS) - Manchester City made it two wins from two at the start of the new English Premier League season after trouncing newly promoted Bournemouth 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Aug 13).

The champions wasted no time getting into their stride in the sunshine as Norway striker Erling Haaland marked his home debut with an assist for Ilkay Gundogan's opener after 19 minutes.

With the first goal on the board, City cut loose and scored a sumptuous second 12 minutes later as Kevin de Bruyne curled a fine strike into the net with the outside of his foot.

Phil Foden added another before half-time from de Bruyne's assist and it was just a matter of how many more the hosts would help themselves to.

Haaland's moment in front of goal came late in the second half, but he failed to connect properly with Jack Grealish's pullback.

It mattered little as a late own-goal from Jefferson Lerma put the icing on the cake, with City maintaining their 100 per cent start to the new campaign at a canter.

Elsewhere, former City forward Gabriel Jesus opened his Arsenal account with two goals as the London side maintained their strong start to the Premier League season with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City on Saturday.

Jesus produced a dazzling display, scoring twice before the break and going close to a hat-trick on several occasions.

On his home debut following his move from City, the Brazilian chipped Arsenal in front in the 23rd minute and made it 2-0 with a poacher's close-range header in the 35th.

Leicester got a lifeline when William Saliba, also making his home debut, headed into his own net eight minutes after the break but almost immediately a mistake by Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward allowed Granit Xhaka to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead.

James Maddison again gave the Foxes hope when his shot went through the legs of Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, but the hosts responded quickly with Gabriel Martinelli finding the bottom corner from an assist by Jesus.

It was a vibrant performance by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side who have six points from their opening two games.

Over at the St Mary's Stadium, Southampton duo Kyle Walker-Peters and Joe Aribo cancelled out a double from Leeds United's Rodrigo as the home side roared back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw.

There were goalless draws at the rest of the grounds, after Brighton & Hove Albion were held by Newcastle United, while Wolverhampton Wanderers could not find a way past newly promoted side Fulham.