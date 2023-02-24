Football: City need to look for Haaland more, says Guardiola

LONDON – Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has scored 32 goals all season, with 26 in the Premier League, but his form has dipped a little after failing to score in his last two games.

City head into Saturday’s away league fixture at Bournemouth on the back of two draws – 1-1 against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last 16 in midweek and a stalemate by the same score at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Haaland played in both matches, but had just 22 touches of the ball against Leipzig and 17 against Forest.

City boss Pep Guardiola, however, insisted that it was the team’s fault for not passing the ball to the Norwegian as effectively as before.

“We talked about that (few touches) many times, it’s going to happen,” he said.

“Striker is the most difficult position, one man has two defender and with Erling it’s more.

“It’s our fault. Of course, it depends on us. We need to look for him a little more.

“Erling has been good all season. It’s fine (if he’s frustrated), I’m frustrated too, you get frustrated in your life too sometimes I’m sure. Happiness is overestimated.”

With his minimal touches against Forest, Haaland missed two consecutive sitters that proved costly as City’s 1-1 draw meant that league leaders Arsenal overtook them with a last-gasp 4-2 win over Aston Villa.

The Gunners are two points ahead of Guardiola’s men (52) with a game in hand, and the City boss knows that his team cannot afford any more slip-ups, with Manchester United just three points back.

“It’s been a two-horse race but now finally there is more,” Guardiola said.

City’s four Premier League titles in the past five seasons have been built on putting together a long streak of victories at some point of the campaign.

However, the champions are still waiting to hit top form this season.

They appeared to have turned the tide in the title race when they beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates earlier in February to move to the top of the table on goal difference.

But they conceded a late goal last week in their draw against Forest after dominating the game, and the Gunners capitalised.