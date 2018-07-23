Football: Christian Pulisic powers Borussia Dortmund to 3-1 win over Liverpool in ICC

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - American international Christian Pulisic scored two second-half goals to lift Borussia Dortmund to a 3-1 win over Liverpool in an International Champions Cup friendly in North Carolina on Sunday (July 22).

Pulisic almost completed a hat-trick in the 93rd minute but his blast from close range was stopped and the rebound went to team-mate Jacob Bruun Larsen, who deposited it into the empty net as Dortmund improved to 2-0 in the 18-team pre-season tournament.

With Mohamed Salah, Pedro Chirivella, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Marko Grujic sitting out, it was an inexperienced Liverpool side that took to the field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 25th minute with a perfectly timed leaping header off a long cross from Andrew Robertson.

Dortmund's best chance to score in the first half was a sharp angle shot by Marius Wolf that Liverpool 'keeper Loris Karius easily handled.

Both teams swopped out several players to begin the second half which brought the German side to life.

Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo had a chance to pad the lead on a solo opportunity in the 64th minute but his shot deflected off goalkeeper Marwin Hitz and then bounced off the crossbar.

That helped set the stage for Pulisic's heroics. He levelled the scores at 1-1 in the 66th minute on a penalty conversion, hammering his attempt straight down the middle of the net.

He scored again in the 89th minute by finishing off a nice passing play with team-mate Marcel Schmelzer with a low shot to the near post.