Football: Christian Eriksen 'stable' after Euro 2020 collapse, says Danish FA

COPENHAGEN (AFP) - Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen remained in hospital but is in a "stable" condition after collapsing in his country's Euro 2020 game against Finland, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said on Sunday (June 13).

"This morning, we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his team-mates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalised for further examination," it added in a post on Twitter.

The DBU also said that the team and staff had "received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for one another".

The Inter Milan star collapsed suddenly in the 43rd minute of Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, laying motionless as medical personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

He lay on the field for about 15 minutes before he was rushed to hospital.

The game was suspended temporarily.

But after receiving confirmation that Eriksen was in a stable condition and awake, the game resumed later in the evening, ending in a 1-0 win for underdogs Finland.

A Sunday press conference with the DBU was cancelled in the morning and the team's scheduled training session has also been postponed indefinitely, broadcaster TV2 reported.