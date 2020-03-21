Football: Chinese footballer Wu Lei tests positive for coronavirus in Spain

BEIJING (XINHUA) - Chinese international footballer Wu Lei has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms as he currently conducts self-isolation at home in Barcelona, Spain, a source confirmed to Xinhua on Saturday (March 21).

Wu, who plays for La Liga's Espanyol, is the only Chinese player from one of the top five major European football leagues, and he became the first Chinese professional footballer to be tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Wu has mild symptoms and now isolates himself at home in Spain," the source told Xinhua.

Espanyol have confirmed on Wednesday that six members of the club staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not reveal the names of the players who have been infected.

Espanyol is not the only club in Spain to be affected, with several players at Valencia also hit by the virus.

The La Liga has suspended all matches till at least April 4.