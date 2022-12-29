Football: Chelsea's James says 2022 'toughest year' after fresh injury woes

LONDON - England right back Reece James described 2022 as the “toughest year to date” on Wednesday after he picked up a fresh injury that will rule him out for a month during Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

James played only 53 minutes in Tuesday’s game on his return from the knee injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar, with Chelsea saying on Wednesday that the 23-year-old is set to be sidelined for up to four weeks.

“2022 has been the toughest year to date... It’s naturally effected (sic) me mentally, I’m currently just tryna deal with the cards I’ve been dealt,” James said on Twitter.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League in October and he felt discomfort in the same knee on Tuesday. REUTERS