Football: Chelsea to sign Ivory Coast striker Fofana from Molde

Fofana was Molde's top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway's top flight.
LONDON - Chelsea have reached a pre-agreement to sign Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana from Norwegian champions Molde FK, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will join Chelsea on Jan 1 for an undisclosed fee, but Norwegian media stated it is worth more than 130 million Norwegian crowns (S$17 million), a transfer record for Norwegian soccer.

Fofana made his debut for the Ivory Coast national team in a 4-0 friendly win against Burundi in November.

The striker was Molde’s top scorer in the 2022 season, netting 15 times in Norway’s top flight.

