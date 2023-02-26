Football: Spurs sink toothless Chelsea to pile more misery on Potter

LONDON – Graham Potter’s Chelsea tenure appears to be in genuine peril after his side lost 2-0 to hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby on Sunday, thanks to a pair of goals from Spurs’ youth products.

Even the north Londoners, so often a banker team for the Blues, could not offer the 47-year-old Englishman respite.

Tottenham lost all four meetings with Chelsea last season, including a two-legged League Cup semi-final. Before Sunday, the Blues were unbeaten in eight English Premier League matches against their London rivals.

Neither side hit their stride in a bad-tempered first period, which the visitors were lucky to finish with 11 men.

After consultation with his assistant, referee Stuart Attwell showed Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech a straight red card for a push into the face of Emerson Royal.

However, Attwell then reversed the decision after viewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

But 19 seconds after the break, Oliver Skipp picked up a clearance by Chelsea’s British record signing Enzo Fernandez and fired in from more than 20 metres, his shot going in off the bar after Kepa Arrizabalaga could not get enough of a hand on it.

It was the quickest second-half goal in a Premier League game since Gerard Deulofeu (11 seconds) found the net for Watford against West Ham United in May 2019.

Said Skipp of his maiden Spurs goal: “The first goal always a special one and in that game it means a lot. I think I cut across it slightly, it wasn’t completely perfect, but we work a lot in training on getting to those second balls on the edge of the box.

“It means a lot when you come through the club as a boy.”

Harry Kane secured the three points for Spurs when he pounced at the far post after a corner by Son Heung-min was flicked on by Eric Dier in the 82nd minute.

The England captain is one of just two players in Europe’s big five leagues, alongside Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, to score more than 20 goals in all competitions in nine consecutive seasons.