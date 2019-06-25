Football: Chelsea receive permission from Derby to speak with Lampard to fill Sarri's post

LONDON (DPA) - Chelsea received permission from Derby County on Tuesday (June 25) to speak with former midfielder Frank Lampard about their vacant manager's job.

The English Premier League side are looking to fill the void left by Maurizio Sarri's departure for Italian champions Juventus last week.

"Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge," the second-tier club said in a statement.

"With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

"The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so."

The 41-year-old Lampard broke into management last season by leading Derby to the final of the Championship promotion play-offs, where they lost to Aston Villa 2-1, and immediately became linked with a Chelsea return upon Sarri's exit.

Lampard scored a club-record 211 goals in 648 games for Chelsea from 2001 to 2014.