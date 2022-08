LONDON (REUTERS) - New Chelsea signing Kalidou Koulibaly may not have had a chance to introduce the Premier League audience to his football skills yet but he has already gained fans' respect after he called former captain John Terry to ask for his shirt number.

The Senegal defender, who joined Chelsea from Serie A side Napoli two weeks ago, posted a video on social media to share a phone conversation he had with Terry, taking the former England international on an emotional journey.