Football: Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek signs news five-year deal

LONDON (DPA) - Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek signed a new five-year contract on Saturday (July 6) that runs until 2024.

Loftus-Cheek scored 10 goals in 40 games last season before rupturing his Achilles tendon in May, an injury that caused him to miss Chelsea's win over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

"I'm really happy and pleased that I get to stay here for another five years," the 23-year-old England international told the club's website.

"It's the place where I've grown up playing and hopefully I'll be playing here for a lot longer."

Loftus-Cheek has 12 goals in 72 games for the Blues and was a member of their Premier League-winning squad in 2016-17.

He's also been capped 10 times by England and made four appearances at the 2018 World Cup.