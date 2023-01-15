Football: Chelsea bounce back with 1-0 win over Palace

LONDON – Amid a poor run of form, Chelsea manager Graham Potter had urged his team to be more positive as they prepared to host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues responded by beating their London neighbours 1-0, easing a bit of the pressure on their embattled boss.

Potter’s men went into the match in 10th, having lost six of their last eight games in all competitions. They also suffered three straight defeats before they took on Palace.

The result meant that they have now won 11 consecutive Premier League games against the Eagles.

The home side started off strongly, but it was Palace who had the first big chance in the 21st minute.

Winger Michael Olise unleashed a shot towards the roof of the net, but his strike was brilliantly saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Four minutes later, the Blues were on the attack again but centre-back Thiago Silva’s attempt was kept out by Vincente Guaita in the Palace goal.

Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall had another chance just before the break, but he fired just wide of the right post.

Guaita then made another vital save in first-half stoppage time when he stopped Hakim Ziyech’s shot from the edge of the box.

Olise continued being a bright spark after the interval, slotting a neat pass in the 56th minute to Wilfried Zaha, who shot straight at Arrizabalaga.

The breakthrough for Chelsea finally came in the 65th minute when Kai Havertz timed his jump perfectly to head in a cross from Ziyech.

Substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nearly made it 2-0 in the 71st minute but the referee blew for a foul on Guaita as the striker rushed into the box.

Havertz had another opportunity to put the game to bed with less than 10 minutes left, but his header flew just wide.

It was all good in the end but despite the win, Potter’s men still remained in 10th, level on 28 points with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Chelsea announced Mykhailo Mudryk as their fifth signing of the January transfer window, after the Ukrainian winger completed his move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar said they will receive “€70 million (S$100 million) and another €30 million is envisaged as a bonus payment”.

The 22-year-old, who signed an eight-and-a-half-year contract, was Arsenal’s top target but the Blues have hijacked the deal.

“This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career,” Mudryk, who was watching the game from the stands, said in a statement.

He has played just 65 club games across his career to date, and has scored seven goals in the Ukraine championship this season. REUTERS, AFP